Mesquite ISD not moving to 4-day school week, officials say

MESQUITE, Texas — After taking into consideration moving to a four-day school week, Mesquite ISD has introduced it’s going to not be making the trade, mentioning “concerns about a negative impact on learning and achievement.” In February, the district introduced its intentions to believe moving to the four-day school week in reaction to an “extreme teacher shortage” around the nation. Doing so would have made Mesquite ISD the most important North Texas district to make the transfer to a brand new time table. The transfer to four-day school weeks has picked up during the last 12 months however most commonly in smaller districts that experience confronted staffing shortages all the way through the pandemic. The Mineral Wells, Tioga, Chico and Anna school districts have all switched to four-day school weeks. After the management offered information and analysis to the school board, the district’s superintendent knowledgeable the Board that he’ll not be recommending a 4-day educational week at the moment, district officials advised WFAA. A brand new proposed calendar will likely be introduced to the board for its approval on Monday, March 6, the district added. The new draft calendar will search to cope with the problems of instructor workload, making plans time, skilled studying and paintings/lifestyles stability. According to a presentation from the school district, the troubles over a four-day school week incorporated: Lack of Friday supervision for center school and top school scholars; lengthy school days on account of prolonged hours at the 4 days in school; restricted extra-curricular time; kids who reside in unsafe properties and feature safety by way of going to school; and diminished get entry to to specialised school products and services.

