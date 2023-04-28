Mesquite PD: ‘Multiple’ people arrested after gunfire exchanged

In Mesquite, Texas, more than one folks had been arrested on Friday morning after a police officer exchanged gunfire with them, as consistent with stories by means of the Mesquite police. Officers had been dispatched to Gus Thomasson Road and Oates Drive at roughly 6:02 a.m. after receiving stories of any individual firing a firearm within the space. When they arrived, they noticed more than one folks operating via Vanston Park, and certainly one of them fired on the officer. The officer returned fireplace however neither the officer nor the opposite particular person had been injured. All of the suspects had been taken into custody and it’s believed to had been an remoted incident. The officer who fired their weapon has been a part of the Mesquite Police Department for 2 years, with extra main points anticipated to be shared as they emerge.