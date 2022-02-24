Mesquite’s council opens the door to affordable housing by I-80 after years of denying apartments

Two weeks after Hillcrest Apartments tenants begged for help, the Mesquite City Council narrowly approved a resolution Monday that keeps a door open for a developer to propose an affordable housing project off U.S. Highway 80.

The resolution of support from the city is a key piece of MVAH Partners’ financing application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to construct a 96-unit affordable multi-family rental complex.

Mesquite Director of Planning and Development Services Jeff Armstrong told the council before voting that if they denied MVAH Partners’ resolution of support, the developer would have “virtually no chance” of earning the points they’d need to be competitive in the application process.

Council member Jeff Casper made a motion to approve the resolution of support, including a move to give the developer $500 toward its application fee. Council member Debbie Anderson seconded the motion.

They voted in favor of the resolution, along with Mayor Daniel Aleman and council member Kenny Green. Council members Jennifer Vidler, Tandy Boroughs and B.W. Smith voted against.

Vidler acknowledged the need for more affordable housing in Mesquite but cited concerns with the complex’s proposed location and a lack of neighborhood input.

“Why this chunk of property? Because there’s other places that I know the planning department would have helped you,” Vidler asked Darren Smith, head of development for MVAH Partners’ southwest region, who gave a presentation to the council.

The proposed complex would be in District 3, which Vidler represents, at 901 East U.S. Highway 80, off the frontage road near Galloway Avenue.

Smith said this location is where the developer would be best positioned to get financing for the project, which would be about $12 million to $15 million in tax credits. Other locations in the city wouldn’t get the same financial support, he said.

Even if his firm secures funding from the 2022 Competitive 9% Housing Tax Credits Program from the state housing department, Smith said they would still need the green light from the city’s planning and zoning commission and a final vote of approval from the council.

“This project benefits an enhanced existing community, provides a quality worblackchroniclece, a successful housing stock in the immediate area and provides local wraparound services to a resident base,” Smith said.

Dozens of supporters for the resolution showed up to the council meeting and spoke at the public hearing, many from St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Mesquite. Only one resident spoke against the resolution, citing concerns about traffic congestion along I-80.

The developer, who contracted a civil engineer to conduct a traffic study in the area, said that the apartment would bring in less traffic than a retail development — which is what the area is currently zoned for.

The Rev. Geoffrey Moore, lead pastor at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, said the city has known for years that low inventory in Mesquite is a critical impediment to fair housing choice.

“We need a solution that demonstrates God’s abundance,” Moore said. “We need housing over hotels. We need people over property.”

Casper said in the six years he has been involved with the council and city affairs, he doesn’t remember Mesquite approving any apartment complex projects after 2015.

The city also lost rental housing stock after a low-income complex was condemned and torn down in 2014 because of electrical and plumbing code violations.

The city’s population has grown about 7% over the last decade. In 2010, about 27% of occupied housing units in the city were apartments, according to the U.S. Census data. In 2019, that number dropped to about 24%.

Affordable housing proponents’ efforts to push the city to build more units isn’t just about adding more to Mesquite’s diminishing supply.

Mesquite filed a suit against the owners of Hillcrest on Feb. 14, citing a long history of code violations and putting residents’ health at risk.

Smith says without more competition in the city, the few apartment complexes in Mesquite that are experiencing high demand aren’t forced to make repairs or maintain higher standards, referencing the reported complaints and citations against Hillcrest Apartments.

Instead, he says, the problems with complexes like Hillcrest get dumped on the city.

“It’s a systemic issue,” Smith said. “Hillcrest didn’t happen yesterday. Hillcrest happened 10 years ago. You didn’t see it coming. We’re here now. So for that long, nobody saw it. Nobody acted.”