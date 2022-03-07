Messi’s second ever zero, Van Dijk’s record 60, Muller’s unfortunate first

The Manchester derby headlined another great weekend of footballing action in Europe’s top five leagues. City won comfortably, with United failing to muster a shot on goal in the second half. Meanwhile, Arsenal hold the key to fourth place after a nervy win at Watford, while Liverpool held on against West Ham to keep City’s lead to six.

In Spain, Real Madrid won, Sevilla didn’t – the former now leads LaLiga by eight points. Barcelona and Atletico remain tied on points right behind them after both won (against Elche and now-fifth-placed Real Betis, respectively). Across the border in France, PSG slumped to a rare loss, at second-placed Nice, cutting their lead down to, er, 13 points. In Italy, AC Milan’s win over now-third-place Napoli keeps them atop the standings, two points ahead of neighbours Inter.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats:

PREMIER LEAGUE

3

In Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal have three different players aged 21 or younger with 5+ goals in the PL this season. This is just the fourth time this has happened in a single season in the PL era (Chelsea 2019-20, Leeds United 1998-99, Manchester United 1995-96).

4-1

This is Manchester City’s largest win against Manchester United since March 2014 (3-0).

6

One for the trivia buffs. No date in PL history has seen more hat tricks scored than March 5th. Ivan Toney’s for Brentford was the sixth treble to be scored on this day in the competition.

17

Only Liverpool (22) have won more points in the PL in 2022 than Newcastle United (17).

Oh, and Newcastle have gone unbeaten in their first seven league games of a single calendar year for the first time since 2004 (8).

50

Manchester City have scored 4+ goals in a PL match for the 50th time under Pep Guardiola, nine more times than any other side since his first season in England (the closest being Liverpool, with 41. Tottenham Hotspur are a distant third with 29).

60

Virgil Van Dijk has surpassed Lee Sharpe’s record streak of 59 home PL matches without a loss. He’s now not lost 60 PL games at Anfield.

88/91

John Stones has won 88% of his aerial duels in the PL this season, while completing 91% of his passes. Since 2003-04, when Opta started collecting such data, no outfielder has ever recorded over 85% for both metrics over a full season (min. 500 mins).

LALIGA

3 x 100

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Karim Benzema has become the third player to reach 100 assists in LaLiga in the 21st century, after Lionel Messi (192) and Dani Alves (103).

8

Real Betis’ Manuel Pellegrini remains winless in managerial meetings against Diego Simeone (five losses, three draws); Simeone is the only coach that Pellegrini has faced at least seven times without winning.

20+

Benzema has now had six seasons in which he has scored 20+ goals in LaLiga. Since his arrival in the league in 2009-10, that’s the 3rd-most behind those two – Lionel Messi (12), Cristiano Ronaldo (9).

Here’s a fun additional fact – In the nine seasons he had with Ronaldo, Benzema had two such 20+ league goal seasons. In the four since, he has scored 20+ in all of them.

27

Benzema’s having a great season. With 27 goals in all competitions this season, he has tied Mohamed Salah for second-most among players from clubs in Europe’s top five leagues. The highest? Robert Lewandowski leads, with 39.

Is now at 72 Bundesliga matches.

(In fact, the last time Bayern did not score in a home league match vs Leverkusen was in 1989)

BUNDESLIGA

1

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen ended 1-1 after Niklas Sule’s opener was cancelled out by Thomas Muller’s own goal. In over 700 professional career games for club and country, this was Muller’s first ever own goal.

SERIE A

10

Inter Milan are the first team to score 10 goals against a single opponent in a Serie A season without conceding a single goal (10-0 aggregate v Salernitana this season) since Fiorentina against Torino in 1958/59 (6-0 and 4-0).

41

AC Milan have won two consecutive Serie A away games at Napoli for the first time since 1981, a solid 41 years ago.

MESSI RONALDO WATCH

Nothing at all to report here. Lionel Messi didn’t affect the game as PSG slumped to defeat. Cristiano Ronaldo sat out the Manchester derby drubbing.

0

This was only the second league game in his entire career in which Messi played 90 minutes and had no shots. The first? Way back on November 1, 2007 (away against Real Valladolid).

