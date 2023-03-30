Metro Boomin and J.I.D. tease collaborative album

Metro Boomin‘s discography includes collaborations with the likes of Future, Lil Wayne, Drake and Travis Scott. According to a recent post, J.I.D. can now be added to that list.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the producer teased some new music from him and the Dreamville star.

“Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop,” Metro wrote in his caption alongside some fire and spiral eyes emojis. J.I.D. responded, “I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor,” to which Metro replied, “Honor is mine family.” J.I.D. later clarified the two were gearing up to release not just a song, but a whole album.

The upcoming album will mark the follow-up to Metro’s Heroes & Villains and J.I.D.’s The Forever Story, both released last year. Metro’s expected to release a full-length project with Future sometime this year, according to HipHopDx.