Metro woman seeks donated sewing machines to help Afghan women

A metro seamstress is looking for sewing machines to give to Afghan refugees.When you think of donations, you think of clothes, food and necessities. For some families, sewing is a necessity. “When this came to me to do this, I felt like it was from the lord and I just was like, OK, I’m in — both feet,” seamstress Susan Smith said. Smith is looking to help Afghan families seeking refuge in Oklahoma. Many of them brought only the basics. “Many of the Afghan people that arrived here came with just a suitcase or less,” Smith said. This left no room for something like a sewing machine – an essential for some families who use them to make clothes. “I would imagine that for an Afghan woman to contribute to her family by being able to sew again — that’s special, I think,” she said.Smith has already donated five machines.“It’s so fun to see their eyes brighten up because they’ll be able to go back to sewing,” she said.She’s still looking for more.“My goal is to give a sewing machine to each Afghan family that has a seamstress in the family that had to leave her machine behind,” she said.Each machine comes with a kit. “We are putting together sewing basics, so we are collecting scissors, thread buttons, snaps, needles, just the basic supplies to be able to sit down and sew,” she said.

A metro seamstress is looking for sewing machines to give to Afghan refugees.

When you think of donations, you think of clothes, food and necessities.

For some families, sewing is a necessity.

“When this came to me to do this, I felt like it was from the lord and I just was like, OK, I’m in — both feet,” seamstress Susan Smith said.

Smith is looking to help Afghan families seeking refuge in Oklahoma. Many of them brought only the basics.

“Many of the Afghan people that arrived here came with just a suitcase or less,” Smith said.

This left no room for something like a sewing machine – an essential for some families who use them to make clothes.

“I would imagine that for an Afghan woman to contribute to her family by being able to sew again — that’s special, I think,” she said.

Smith has already donated five machines.

“It’s so fun to see their eyes brighten up because they’ll be able to go back to sewing,” she said.

She’s still looking for more.

“My goal is to give a sewing machine to each Afghan family that has a seamstress in the family that had to leave her machine behind,” she said.

Each machine comes with a kit.

“We are putting together sewing basics, so we are collecting scissors, thread buttons, snaps, needles, just the basic supplies to be able to sit down and sew,” she said.