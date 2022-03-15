Mets’ Adam Ottavino takes dig at Yankees: ‘It’s great that a good team is in New York’

Adam Ottavino is now a member of the New York Mets and is already speaking smack about their crosstown rivals. The previous member of the New York Yankees referred to as out his outdated group whereas chatting with reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

The 36-year-old pitcher, who’s from Brooklyn, defined that he’s joyful to be again in New York as a result of it permits him to see his household extra. He managed to take a shot on the Yankees whereas he was at it:

“It is the place I actually need to be. I get to sleep in my very own mattress and see my youngsters extra, and never have to maneuver 3 times, in order that’s the largest factor. I am actually enthusiastic about that and clearly this group … It is nice {that a} good group is in New York.”

Inform us how you actually really feel, Adam.

Ottavino was with the Yankees in 2019 and 2020 earlier than being traded to the Boston Crimson Sox. In 66.1 innings of labor in 2019, he was nice for the Yankees, accumulating a 1.90 ERA. Within the following season, although, Ottavino battled accidents and that ERA ballooned to five.89.

The appropriate hander signed a $four million deal for one yr with the Mets on Monday. His new deal contains $1 million price of incentives.