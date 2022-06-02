Mets’ Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

Zero of three

Jim McIsaac/Getty Pictures

Lots has gone proper for the New York Mets within the early going this season as they’ve constructed a commanding lead within the NL East standings, regardless of being with out ace Jacob deGrom for the reason that begin of the marketing campaign and co-ace Max Scherzer for the previous couple of weeks.

Nevertheless, that does not imply there should not at the very least a number of purple flags trying ahead to the rest of the season.

Nearer Edwin Diaz has not been almost as dominant in Could, the well being of Scherzer and deGrom stays a serious X-factor, and the lineup has not fared notably nicely in opposition to left-handed pitching, regardless of sturdy offensive numbers total.

Forward we have taken a better have a look at the Mets’ largest purple flags via the primary two months of the season.