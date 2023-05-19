Mets call up Gary Sánchez as ex-Yankees catcher returns to majors; Tomás Nido set to begin rehab assignment

The New York Mets lately signed veteran catcher Gary Sánchez to a minor-league contract and later referred to as him up to the group, as introduced on Friday. Michael Perez used to be optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding transfer. Sánchez, who opted out of his minor-league contract with the Giants to turn into a unfastened agent, joined the Mets previous this month. While his total efficiency in 23 Triple-A video games this season used to be disappointing, with a .672 OPS, he has put up spectacular numbers since becoming a member of the Mets, boasting a slash line of .318/.531/.546 with a house run, two doubles, and 8 walks in seven video games with Triple-A Syracuse.

Sánchez, who’s now 30 years previous, made height performances with the Yankees in 2016-19, showing in two All-Star Games and collecting 122 OPS+ and 105 house runs in 370 video games. However, he has suffered a steep and untimely decline with an OPS+ of 89 within the ultimate three-plus seasons.

The Mets are using a tandem at catcher consisting of rookie Francisco Álvarez and veteran Tomás Nido, who will begin a rehab assignment in Single-A after being handled for dry eye syndrome. However, they’ve struggled to get constant manufacturing from the location in 2023. Adding to the troubles is the truth that the Mets are these days with out free-agent signing Omar Narváez, who strained his calf early within the season and remains to be weeks clear of a possible go back.