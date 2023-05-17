Mets call up Mark Vientos after infield prospect puts up big numbers in Triple-A, send down Luis Guillorme

The New York Mets have introduced that they have got promoted their infield prospect, Mark Vientos, to the foremost leagues. Last season, Vientos made his big-league debut and in 16 video games, he batted .167/.268/.278 (57 OPS+), with one house run and 12 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances. However, Vientos has been acting a lot better in Triple-A this season, accumulating a 1.104 OPS with 13 house runs and 37 runs batted in over the process 166 journeys to the plate.

Additionally, Vientos’ ball-tracking metrics have additionally been spectacular. His common go out pace in Triple-A used to be 94.5 mph, and his common release attitude used to be 7.1 levels. He hit just about 60% of his batted balls a minimum of 95 mph or higher, while the league-average clip at Triple-A this season in that individual class is simply 38%.

The Mets needed to transparent some house for Vientos by means of optioning software infielder Luis Guillorme to the minors. They can have despatched different veterans, together with veteran outfielder Tommy Pham, who has hit .188/.284/.348 (75 OPS+) with 5 extra-base hits in his first 81 plate appearances this season, or veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar, who would possibly lose his spot one day in the close to long run.

The Mets are hopeful that Vientos will supply a spice up to their missing lineup. New York is lately ranked twenty first in runs and twentieth in house runs. These offensive marks would possibly give an explanation for why the Mets have had a disappointing begin to the season, and so they lately take a seat in fourth position, 6 1/2 video games again of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Mets have had a specifically tough May; following consecutive losses, they’re now 5-11 at the month, being outscored by means of 27 runs (or 1.7 in line with contest) up to now.