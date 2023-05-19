Mets calling up Gary Sánchez as ex-Yankees catcher returns to majors, per report

The New York Mets have called up Gary Sánchez, their newly signed veteran catcher, according to a report by Anthony Dicomo. Sánchez, who opted out of his minor-league contract with the Giants to become a free agent, was signed by the Mets earlier this month. Although his overall performance in 23 Triple-A games this season has been disappointing, with an OPS of .672, Sánchez has put up impressive numbers since joining the Mets, including a slash line of .318/.531/.546 with a home run, two doubles, and eight walks in seven games with Triple-A Syracuse.

Sánchez was a two-time All-Star during his peak years with the Yankees from 2016-19, compiling a 122 OPS+ and 105 home runs in 370 games. However, he has since suffered a steep and premature decline, with an OPS+ of 89 in the last three-plus seasons.

Meanwhile, the Mets have been struggling to get consistent production from the catching position in 2023. They are currently employing a tandem of rookie Francisco Álvarez and veteran Tomás Nido, as free-agent signing Omar Narváez is still weeks away from a potential return from a calf strain.