Mets clear up catching situation as Tomás Nido gets designated for assignment, Omar Narváez returns

June 5, 2023
The New York Mets made some adjustments to their catching situation on Monday: Omar Narváez, who were out of motion since early April because of a calf pressure, was once activated from the 60-day injured listing following his minor-league rehab project. To make room at the 40-man and lively rosters, Tomás Nido was once designated for project.

Narváez, 31, is a cast batsman from the left aspect of the plate by way of positional requirements, with an OPS+ of 100 over 8 major-league seasons. He has hit a mean 14 house runs in keeping with 162 video games performed all through that duration. Narváez will now serve as a backup to Francisco Álvarez, the productive rookie catcher who bats from the fitting aspect.

Tomás Nido’s tenure with the Mets involves an finish after a disappointing batting efficiency of .125/.153/.125 in 61 plate appearances this season. The lacklustre efficiency resulted in boos from the Citi Field crowd just lately. Although a Mets lifer, Nido is underneath contract via subsequent season and does not have sufficient carrier time to elect loose company whilst nonetheless protecting his contract. With the stability of his $3.7 million wage throughout the rest of this season and subsequent, it is most likely he’s going to clear waivers and finish up being assigned to Triple-A as dear intensity, except the Mets negotiate a business.

The Mets have a 30-30 document for the season, hanging them in 3rd position within the National League East on Monday’s off day.

