Mets complain about Dodgers Stadium: “Far Below MLB Standards”

In keeping with stories, the New York Mets are not happy about their current situation in Dodger Stadium.

For the Mets, the four-game collection in opposition to the LA Dodgers is an opportunity to offer themselves a real litmus check after a scorching 35-17 begin throughout the first two months of the season.

It seems that they aren’t too proud of the situations they’re being positioned in by the house crew. The principle criticism popping out of the Mets is that the video room is “dingy and smells like rat urine.”

Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest baseball stadium in Main League Baseball. For a stadium that outdated, one should anticipate some points to come up, however no-one needs to be anticipating beneath MLB normal situations like that.

Main League Baseball, nor the Dodgers have since commented on the newest accusation; nevertheless, this isn’t the primary and solely criticism getting used throughout the league about unfair working situations.

In a memo despatched out earlier this yr, the league chastised some golf equipment for unfair working situations for ladies in clubhouses and stadiums generally. Whereas having enough bogs and area for ladies shouldn’t be the identical because the odor of a room a visiting crew makes use of, it highlights the rising points which have arisen inside ballparks and the areas which are offered to groups.

Not the First Grievance from Mets to Dodgers

That is additionally not the primary time the Mets have complained in regards to the Dodgers lately.

In 2016, the Mets accused the Dodgers of utilizing electronic technology in an effort to organize their gamers for correct defensive positioning. In 2019, the Mets had accused the Dodgers of stealing signs.

Neither of the claims introduced a lot response from the league, however the newest criticism of unfair working situations is one other of a protracted line of points the Mets have had with the Dodgers.

The most recent criticism in regards to the unsanitary video room is yet one more instance of a rising a part of the Mets group.

The analytical crew, as soon as a small group of individuals has grown right into a 30-person department that has set the Mets franchise on a profitable monitor document over the previous few months. The crew’s new hitting method, courtesy of Eric Chavez, has taken the crew by storm and helped New York to be probably the greatest offenses in baseball.

Each enhancements have proven a rising want for competent working situations at different groups’ ballparks.

It doesn’t appear that’s occurring out in LA although.

Recreation two of the four-game collection is about for 10:10 tonight.

For extra protection of the New York Mets, head to amNY.com.