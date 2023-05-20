Mets’ Francisco Lindor walks it off in first game against Guardians in wild comeback win

The New York Mets defeated the Cleveland Guardians 10-9 in a intently contested baseball fit held on the Citi Field Stadium on Friday night time. After trailing 5-0, the Mets won floor regularly over the process the game, with Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty every hitting house runs to chip away on the Guardians’ lead. Pete Alonso then hit a grand slam to tie the game in the 7th inning, resulting in a 7-7 tie after 9 innings.

The Guardians won a 2-run lead in the tenth inning with Gabriel Arias’ two-run homer, however the Mets rallied to win the game with 3 runs in the ground of the tenth, culminating in a dramatic walk-off unmarried via Francisco Lindor. Lindor performed for the Guardians’ predecessor – the Cleveland Indians – for 6 seasons, the place he turned into a four-time All-Star and featured on 3 playoff groups. The Mets’ newest victory marks their 3rd consecutive win and has introduced their season file to a good 23-23.