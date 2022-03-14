Mets’ Jacob deGrom plans to opt out of contract after 2022 season, says elbow is ‘perfectly fine’

A forearm and elbow problem ended Jacob deGrom’s season after solely 15 begins final yr, however the New York Mets ace is “completely high-quality” now, and he intends to decide out of his contract after the season. DeGrom made these statements whereas talking to reporters, together with Newsday’s Tim Healey and MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, on Monday.

“I’ve been informed my UCL is completely high-quality,” deGrom mentioned, referring to his ulnar collateral ligament, the Tommy John ligament. He had Tommy John surgical procedure in 2010, and final yr’s accidents had been of the range that indicated ligament hassle. That’s apparently not the case, nonetheless, and deGrom threw a bullpen session Monday.

DeGrom will earn $33.5 million this season and may decide out of his $30.5 million wage in 2023. He was a post-lockout extension candidate, although deGrom mentioned he intends to attend till after the season to debate a brand new contract. “I really like being a Met, it will be actually cool to be one for my whole profession,” he mentioned Monday (video link).

The Mets gave Max Scherzer a report three-year, $130 million contract previous to the lockout and that’s an apparent contract goal for deGrom and his representatives. He’ll flip 34 in June and Scherzer signed his contract heading into his age-37 season. With a full and wholesome season, deGrom might even push for Scherzer {dollars} throughout 4-5 years.

After all, Mets proprietor Steve Cohen has the deepest pockets within the sport, a lot in order that the opposite 29 homeowners created a fourth Aggressive Steadiness Tax tier within the new collective bargaining settlement to attempt to rein in his spending. It is unlikely to work — Cohen mentioned the Mets will “most likely” exceed the brand new threshold in 2022 — and it is exhausting to see him pinching pennies with deGrom.

“We will play the season after which we’ll determine that out, and Jake will do what he does,” Cohen told deGrom over the weekend. “We love Jake, and we’ll determine it out in some unspecified time in the future.”

Previous to the harm final season deGrom was his usually good self, throwing 92 innings with 46 strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA. He held opposing hitters to a .129/.160/.242 batting line.