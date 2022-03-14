Mets star Pete Alonso said he survived “brutal” car crash on his way to spring training

New York Mets star Pete Alonso stated Monday that he obtained in a “brutal automobile accident” on his method to spring coaching on Sunday, calling it “a extremely shut expertise to loss of life.” Alonso stated the accident is not going to affect his capability to play, and instructed reporters that he is “simply actually grateful to be alive.”

Alonso stated he was driving to spring coaching when one other driver ran a pink gentle and t-boned him. He stated his automobile flipped over “in all probability about thrice.”

“I am simply actually grateful to be alive, I am actually grateful that I am wholesome,” the primary baseman stated. “I used to be coming right here to work, coming to spring coaching, after which the subsequent factor I do know I am kicking my windshield in attempting to get out of a flipped over automobile.”

Pete Alonso says he obtained into an terrible automobile accident in Tampa on the way in which to spring coaching yesterday. One other driver ran by a pink gentle, his automobile flipped over, and he kicked by his windshield to get out. pic.twitter.com/1WPd8YheRh — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) March 14, 2022

CBS Sports reported that Alonso’s spouse Haley was driving behind him in a separate automobile, and was capable of instantly name 911 after witnessing the accident.

Haley posted a video exhibiting the aftermath of the accident on Instagram, writing that she had been “terrified” of what she would see when she approached her husband’s automobile after the crash.

“I could not see inside the truck as a result of the windshield was shattered. I screamed for him simply hoping that he’d be capable to reply me,” she wrote. “He stated he was okay and was going to kick out the windshield to flee since he was trapped.”

Alonso stated her husband “solely had a single scratch on his arm” as soon as he was capable of get out of the automobile, calling it a “miracle.”

“I believed I watched my husband die in entrance of me and I’ll always remember that feeling. This might’ve simply unfolded a lot in another way and that is what is so scary,” she wrote.

Alonso was capable of take part in spring coaching on Monday, CBS Sports activities reported. Final season, he led the Mets in hits, residence runs, RBIs and batting averages. In 2019, he broke the main league file for probably the most residence runs by a rookie with 53.

