Mets to reveal Tom Seaver statue at Citi Field before home opener vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets will unveil a statue at Citi Discipline honoring late pitcher Tom Seaver previous to their dwelling opener on April 15 towards the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Newsday’s Tim Healey.

Seaver, who died in August 2020, spent 12 of his 20 big-league seasons with the Mets. He amassed a 2.57 ERA (136 ERA+) and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio throughout his time with New York. He additionally gained 198 of his profession 311 video games, and produced some 76 Wins Above Substitute, per Baseball Reference’s calculations.

The Mets had deliberate to honor Seaver at their first dwelling sport all alongside, in accordance with Healey, however the owner-imposed lockout brought about the schedule to be pushed again. Now, Seaver’s day will coincide with Jackie Robinson Day, that means each the Mets and the Diamondbacks shall be carrying the No. 42.

Seaver started his profession with the Mets after signing with them as an beginner free agent in 1966. Greater than a decade later, in June of 1977, the Mets traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in change for 4 gamers. Seaver can be traded again to the Mets in 1982 earlier than ending his profession with stints with the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Purple Sox.

Seaver completed his profession with 12 All-Star Sport appearances and three ERA titles. He gained three Cy Younger Awards and was named the Rookie of the Yr Award recipient in 1967. His total profession marks noticed him publish a 2.86 ERA (127 ERA+) and a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio, in addition to 109.9 Wins Above Substitute.

Seaver was inducted into the Corridor of Fame after receiving 98.eight p.c of the vote from the Baseball Writers Affiliation of America in 1992. His plaque contains a Mets cap.