Mexia, Texas | 19-year-old identified as dead body found at HEB

May 6, 2023
The Mexia Police Department made a press release that a dead body were found out on Wednesday, May 3. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Omarion Molina of Limestone County.

At roughly 7:30 p.m., officials spoke back to a record of a dead body close to an H-E-B retailer positioned at 701 East Milam St. After an post-mortem, Molina’s identification was once showed, and it was once found out that he were reported lacking on Saturday, April 15.

At provide, no additional information has been made to be had.

6 News will supply updates as they turn out to be to be had.

For further news tales, please talk over with KCENTV.com.

