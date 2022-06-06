Mexico’s president says he won’t attend Summit of the Americas

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed Monday that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas hosted by President Biden in Los Angeles this week as a result of not all international locations within the Americas are invited.

López Obrador had beforehand threatened to skip the summit if the Biden administration did not invite international locations like Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which didn’t obtain invites over human rights considerations and their autocratic management. Simply days out from the summit, the checklist of attending international locations nonetheless is not clear.

“There can’t be a summit if all international locations will not be invited,” López Obrador mentioned. “Or there may be one however that’s to proceed with all politics of interventionism.”

López Obrador mentioned his overseas affairs secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, will lead the Mexican delegation in his absence. As an alternative of going to Los Angeles, López Obrador mentioned he would go to communities that had been broken by a current hurricane later this week.

The Summit of the Americas, which brings collectively international locations from throughout the hemisphere, is held each few years.

The U.S. is internet hosting the summit for the primary time since its launch in 1994 in Miami, as a part of an effort to provoke help for a free commerce settlement stretching from Alaska to Patagonia.

However that purpose was deserted greater than 15 years in the past amid an increase in leftist politics within the area. With China’s affect increasing, most nations have come to anticipate — and want — much less from Washington.

In consequence, the premier discussion board for regional cooperation has languished, at instances turning right into a stage for airing historic grievances, like when the late Venezuelan chief Hugo Chávez on the 2009 summit in Trinidad & Tobago gave President Barack Obama a duplicate of Eduardo Galeano’s traditional tract, “The Open Veins of Latin America: 5 Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent.”

Whereas in Los Angeles, Mr. Biden and different world leaders on the summit will announce a brand new financial focus for the area, and hone in on immigration, local weather change, COVID-19 and meals safety. Final week, White Home press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted these priorities are the main target, not drama over the visitor checklist.

“So there’s an array of points for the area that we’re going to focus on,” she mentioned. “These are priorities. These are extremely necessary. And that is what you are going to see for subsequent week.”

Ed O’Keefe contributed to this report.