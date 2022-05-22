Editor's Pick

Miami 109, Boston 103

May 22, 2022
MIAMI (109)

Butler 3-8 2-2 8, Tucker 5-10 4-4 17, Adebayo 15-22 1-1 31, Lowry 4-11 1-1 11, Strus 6-12 0-0 16, Martin 3-4 1-1 8, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Dedmon 0-0 0-0 0, Herro 4-15 0-0 8, Oladipo 1-4 3-5 5, Vincent 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-92 12-14 109.

BOSTON (103)

Horford 7-14 3-3 20, Tatum 3-14 3-4 10, Theis 0-0 1-2 1, Brown 14-20 9-12 40, Smart 6-11 3-5 16, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-6 4-4 10, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 1-1 0-0 3, Stauskas 1-1 0-0 3, White 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-70 23-30 103.

Miami39232522109
Boston18292531103

3-Point Goals–Miami 11-33 (Strus 4-7, Tucker 3-6, Lowry 2-7, Martin 1-2, Vincent 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, Oladipo 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Herro 0-6), Boston 12-32 (Horford 3-5, Brown 3-9, Williams 2-4, Pritchard 1-1, Stauskas 1-1, Smart 1-4, Tatum 1-7, Nesmith 0-1). Fouled Out–Miami None, Boston 2 (Smart, Williams). Rebounds–Miami 34 (Adebayo 10), Boston 44 (Horford 14). Assists–Miami 22 (Adebayo, Lowry 6), Boston 21 (Smart 7). Total Fouls–Miami 24, Boston 21. A–19,156 (18,624)



