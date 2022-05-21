Miami baseball ends regular season with series win over Notre Dame

The Miami baseball team finished the 39-16 overall and 20-10 in the ACC following a series win over Notre Dame. Miami won the series opener 6-4 on Thursday night, lost 5-0 on Friday night before winning the series with a 16-7 victory on Saturday. The Hurricanes lost 7-3 on Tuesday night versus Florida Gulf Coast.
After Notre Dame opened the scoring in the top of the fourth in the series opener, Miami answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Miami scored three in the fifth and two in the seventh before a Notre Dame three-run home run in the top of the ninth closed the scoring. Ryan Cole hit two home runs for Notre Dame.
Cole accounted for all the Fighting Irish runs. Miami HRs by r hits Yohandy Morales and two by Gaby Gutierrez scored all six Hurricanes’ runs. Carson Palmquist threw a dominant five innings allowing the first home run by Cole as the only hit with three walks and eight strikeouts. Andrew Walters closed out the game in the ninth.
Notre Dame starter Austin Temple and three relievers shut out the Miami baseball team in a 5-0 victory on Friday night. Temple pitched six innings allowing one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. Karson Ligon started for Miami pitching five innings allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
Notre Dame scored runs in the second, fifth, eighth and ninth to earn the win. Miami bounced back with a big effort on Saturday. The Hurricanes opened the game with a seven-run first inning in the series clincher. Miami hit three HRs in the first, one in the third and two more in the fourth to extend the lead to 11-3.
The Miami baseball team led 9-0 after three innings. Notre Dame scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth. Miami added five in the seventh before Notre Dame closed out the scoring with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings. The wins over Notre Dame should help Miami’s RPI which was eighth after Thursday.
Miami held a 3-2 lead over Florida Gulf Coast before the Eagles scored four in the eighth and one in the ninth for the 7-3 victory. The Hurricanes used seven pitchers in the loss to FGCU. Gage Ziehl took the loss allowing the four runs in the eighth. Jacob Burke hit a HR for Miami in the loss to FGCU.
The Hurricanes will be a top-three seed in the ACC Baseball Tournament beginning on Tuesday in Charlotte. Virginia Tech led Duke on Saturday when Miami concluded their series against Notre Dame. If the Hokies defeat the Blue Devils Virginia Tech would win the ACC Coastal and be the top overall seed in the ACC Tournament.
Louisville would earn the second seed as the Atlantic Division champion and Miami would be the third seed. The 12 teams who qualify for the ACC Tournament play three-team round robins to earn spots in the semifinals that begin next Saturday. Miami is in contention to host a regional for the NCAA Tournament in two weeks.