Miami Beach police officer to be sentenced in battery case

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police Officer Kevin Perez is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after being convicted of straightforward battery.

Perez faces a difficult choice, wherein he may just be sentenced to a 12 months in prison or three hundred and sixty five days of probation and a $1,000 advantageous. The incident that led to Perez’s arrest, in conjunction with 4 different officials, happened on July 26, 2021, on the Royal Palm Hotel in Miami Beach.

The incident started with surveillance movies, which confirmed Dalonta Crudup, 24 years outdated on the time, driving his scooter down an alley in South Beach, with 4 police officials in pursuit ahead of his arrest on the close by resort. Police claimed that Crudup had struck an officer on a bicycle along with his scooter on Ninth Street and Ocean Court. The injured officer wanted a brace and crutches, police mentioned.

Surveillance photos from the resort presentations a lieutenant preventing Crudup in the elevator at gunpoint. It’s after Crudup were arrested, and cuffed that Officer Kevin Perez allegedly kicked him, hit him, and later slammed him to the bottom.

