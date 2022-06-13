Miami-Dade COVID sites to stop offering free testing

MIAMI – Miami-Dade COVID sites will quickly stop offering free testing.

CBS4 news companion the Miami Herald stories it is as a result of federal funding has dried up.

We reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s workplace, who confirmed the Herald’s report however added “it’s a developing conversation.”

The news comes as county-run sites are seeing a surge of summertime coronavirus circumstances.

And to make issues worse, CBS4’s Ashley Dyer spoke with a health care provider who stated she’s seeing folks with COVID and the flu on the similar time.

