Miami-Dade COVID sites to stop offering free testing

MIAMI – Miami-Dade COVID sites will quickly stop offering free testing.
CBS4 news companion the Miami Herald stories it is as a result of federal funding has dried up.
We reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s workplace, who confirmed the Herald’s report however added “it’s a developing conversation.”
The news comes as county-run sites are seeing a surge of summertime coronavirus circumstances.
And to make issues worse, CBS4’s Ashley Dyer spoke with a health care provider who stated she’s seeing folks with COVID and the flu on the similar time.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this creating story.