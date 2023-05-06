Miami-Dade COVID testing and vaccination sites to close Saturday – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The World Health Organization (WHO) now not considers COVID-19 as an international emergency. As a outcome, Miami-Dade County officers introduced that county testing and vaccination sites are last efficient this coming Saturday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has showed the winding down of operations on the sites over the last few weeks. It has additionally been reported that the mayor examined sure for COVID-19 for the 3rd time, as mentioned by means of The Miami Herald.

The county sites have vaccinated over two million folks since opening, marking an important milestone within the battle in opposition to the pandemic.

