Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hit streets to help residents affected by flooding

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Fireplace Rescue has deployed its flood response belongings in North Miami-Dade, the place heavy localized flooding has made some streets inaccessible.

Officers talked about MDFR crews have been serving to folks which have been impacted by the flooding of their properties by relocating them to elevated flooring.

People in Miami-Dade County can report flooding of their neighborhoods by contacting 3-1-1.

They urge residents to coach warning as we’re experiencing heavy downpours and gusty winds. Except utterly essential, please preserve off the roads and keep indoors.

They remind you to look at the flood safety precautions:

It’s not often safe to drive or stroll into flood waters: Do not drive or stroll spherical road obstacles, or by way of huge puddles. Hidden particles may be slightly below the ground that might hurt you or disable your car.

It is very important know what to do in case you might be driving and hit a flooded road: Greater than half of the deaths from flooding yearly occur in autos. Flip spherical, don’t drown.

Do not underestimate the flexibility of water: 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an grownup. It takes merely 12 inches of dashing water to hold away a small car, whereas 2 ft of dashing water can carry away most autos.

Steer clear of downed power strains and electrical wires: Electrocution could be a important killer in floods. Electrical current can journey by way of water. Report downed power strains to

Florida Energy and Mild’s buyer assist amount at (305) 442-8770.

Don’t play in standing water: If water is stagnant for extended durations, there is a potential for contamination. Taking part in or remaining in standing water have to be averted.

Enroll with out value emergency alerts: Obtain emergency texts or emails regarding public issues of safety, actually helpful public defending actions or totally different emergency data by signing up for Miami-Dade Alerts.

Click on proper right here for full safety.