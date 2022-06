MIAMI — Miami-Dade is lifting a portion of its no-swim advisory that was issued on June 4 on account of sewer overflow from heavy rains.

Virginia Key, Biscayne Bay and its surrounding areas are as soon as once more secure to swim after clear sampling outcomes from the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources.

That stated, the Miami River, from NW 12 Avenue to US 1, continues to be being sampled on account of a separate no-swim advisory.