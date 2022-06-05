Miami-Dade Mosquito Control to spray larvicide following weekend’s heavy rains

CORAL GABLES – Miami-Dade Mosquito Management vans is likely to be once more on the road early Monday morning to spray larvicide following the weekend’s heavy rains.

Monday’s spraying will occur in Coral Gables and the Little River area.

Residents are requested to maintain once more 100 toes within the occasion that they see crews rumbling down the road.

Preserve in ideas, the spraying will occur inside the predawn hours, if local weather permits.

For the whole spray schedule, click on right here.