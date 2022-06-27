Miami-Dade offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shots at eight locations

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County’s free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive is in full swing.

Dolphin Mall is among the locations the place mother and father may get their kids 6 months and older the shot that has been wildly criticized by the governor.

“There’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID vaccines to infants and toddlers,” stated Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press convention after news that the COVID-19 vaccine was being expanded for youngsters underneath 5 years previous.

“The department has been very clear the risk our way the benefits and we recommend against,” added DeSantis.

But many Miami-Dade County residents disagreed and as an alternative made journeys to one of many eight free pediatric vaccination websites across the neighborhood.

“Our job as a father is to keep them safe. So, if we can bring in more safety to their lives through the vaccine or not, we have to do what is best for them,” stated Daniel Dadron.

His son was among the many kids 6 months or older to get the shot on Sunday.

Miami-Dade County partnered with Nomi Health to supply pediatric vaccines. The websites even applied prolonged hours to make sure those that wished the shot may get it.

And, whereas the strains weren’t lengthy, mother and father who utilized it praised the county for the hassle.

“It’s a way to protect them, and she believes in the vaccine, and she thinks that it’s safer now because when they start school,” added Esmare Morales.

Sentiments echoed by mother and father like Dadron.

“I believe in the vaccine. I believe this is the right thing to do so that’s why I did it,” added Dadron.

The free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive will proceed at numerous locations by means of Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SITES:

Tropical Park, 7900 SW fortieth Street Miami FL 33155

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW twelfth Street Miami FL 33172

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street Miami FL 33177

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22 Ave Miami FL 33142

Miami Beach 17 St Garage, 530 seventeenth Street Miami Beach FL 33139

Aventura Mall, 19525 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd Homestead FL 33030

Miami Dade College (North Campus), 11380 NW twenty seventh Ave Miami FL 33167