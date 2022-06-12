Miami-Dade police officer arrested for DUI in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Donovan William Rojas driving in a Chrysler 300 going north on US-1 close to Mile Marker 101 at roughly 3:57 a.m. Sunday.

Despite deputies activating their lights and sirens, authorities say Rojas didn’t cease and as an alternative reached speeds better than 110 mph.

The automotive additionally swerved and almost hit different autos earlier than lastly coming to a cease close to Mike Marker 105, deputies mentioned.

Rojas recognized himself as a Miami-Dade police officer and mentioned the Chrysler was his unmarked company car, based on MCSO.

Deputies mentioned Rojas had issue standing and gave the impression to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and is going through fees of fleeing and eluding, and DUI. Rojas has since been relieved of his responsibility with out pay.

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director George Perez launched an announcement concerning the arrest, which learn:

“Any suspect that puts the community’s lives and officers’ lives at risk is unacceptable! The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the badge we wear represents integrity, trust, and an opportunity to be the peacekeepers of our community. When an officer violates any of these values, it is imperative that a full investigation be considered and the employee held accountable for their actions.

“The MDPD will not tolerate this behavior as it is not aligned with our commitment to the community and its sacred trust. As is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process. During this time, the employee will remain relieved of his official duties and because his actions involve a felony charge, his pay will be suspended in accordance with policy.”