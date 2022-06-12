Miami-Dade police officer Donovan Rojas arrested in the Keys for DUI and fleeing deputies

KEY WEST – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in the Keys early Sunday morning for DUI after fleeing from deputies.

In addition to the DUI cost, Donovan Rojas can also be being charged with fleeing and eluding.

“I want to thank my officers for acting quickly in this case,” stated Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Though this suspect’s behavior put his life, innocent civilian lives, and the lives of my officers in danger, I view this as a singular case and not indicative of the Miami-Dade Police Department as a whole, which remains a close and important law enforcement partner to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to Deputy Joel Torres, it began when a Chrysler 300 was seen dashing northbound on U.S. 1 close to mile marker 101 simply earlier than 4 a.m.

Torres tried to drag over the car, however the Chrysler stored on going, reaching over 110 mph. At one level the Chrysler swerved, virtually placing different automobiles. It lastly got here to a cease close to mile marker 105.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Rojas “identified himself as a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Chrysler as his unmarked agency vehicle.”

MCSO deputies took Rojas into custody.

Interim Miami-Dade PD Director George Perez launched a press release following Rojas arrest. It learn, in half:

“The MDPD will not tolerate this behavior as it is not aligned with our commitment to the community and its sacred trust. As is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process. During this time, the employee will remain relieved of his official duties and because his actions involve a felony charge, his pay will be suspended in accordance with policy.”