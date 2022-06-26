Miami-Dade’s free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive in full swing

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County’s free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive is in full swing.

Dolphin Mall is among the areas the place mother and father may get their youngsters 6 months and older the shot that has been wildly criticized by the governor.

“There’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID vaccines to infants and toddlers,” stated Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press convention after news that the COVID-19 vaccine was being expanded for kids beneath 5 years previous.

“The department has been very clear the risk our way the benefits and we recommend against,” added DeSantis.

But many Miami-Dade County residents disagreed, and as an alternative made journeys to one of many eight free pediatric vaccination websites across the neighborhood.

“Our job as a father is to keep them safe. So, if we can bring in more safety to their lives through the vaccine or not, we have to do what best for them,” stated Daniel Dadron.

His son was among the many youngsters 6 months or older to get the shot.

Miami-Dade County partnered with Nomi Health to supply pediatric vaccines. The websites even carried out prolonged hours to insure those that needed the shot may get it.

And, whereas the traces weren’t lengthy, mother and father who utilized it reward the county for the trouble.

“It’s a way to protect them, and she believes in the vaccine, and she thinks that it’s safer now because when they start school,” added Esmare Morales.

Sentiments echoed by mother and father like Dadron.

“I believe in the vaccine. I believe this is the right thing to do so that’s why I did it,” added Dadron.

The free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive will proceed at numerous areas from Monday, June 27, to Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SITES:

Tropical Park, 7900 SW fortieth Street Miami FL 33155

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW twelfth Street Miami FL 33172

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street Miami FL 33177

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22 Ave Miami FL 33142

Miami Beach 17 St Garage, 530 seventeenth Street Miami Beach FL 33139

Aventura Mall, 19525 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd Homestead FL 33030

Miami Dade College (North Campus), 11380 NW twenty seventh Ave Miami FL 33167