Miami developer plans its first Dallas deal in North Oak Cliff

A Miami actual property firm that’s increasing to North Texas has bought a website close to downtown Dallas for an condo venture.

Associated Group has constructed and managed near 100,000 residences within the final 40 years. The agency is very identified for its luxurious condominiums in Florida.

Associated Group simply acquired a tract subsequent to the previous Oak Farms Dairy property, throughout the Trinity River from downtown.

The vacant website at East Jefferson Boulevard and Colorado was one of many Dallas areas Amazon thought of when it was searching for a second headquarters website.

The condo website, which is subsequent to Interstate 35E, was as soon as the positioning of the Burnett Discipline baseball park.

Beginning in 2014, Dallas’ Cienda Companions acquired greater than 30 acres within the space, together with the previous Oak Farms Dairy that it has been advertising and marketing to condo and workplace builders.

“We couldn’t be extra excited for having a agency as properly thought to be Associated Group come to Dallas and choose Oak Farms for his or her first venture,” stated Cienda Companions’ co-founder Philip Sensible. “It’s been within the works for over a yr, they usually proceed to be impressed with the positioning.

“They’ve by no means actually been in Dallas and wanted a venture that was thrilling.”

Associated Group is eyeing a greater than 400-unit rental neighborhood to kick off development on the high-profile website. Building will begin on the venture subsequent yr.

It’s considered one of a number of new condo developments on the best way in North Oak Cliff, with different initiatives within the works by Kairoi Residential, Mintwood Actual Property and Banyan Residential.

In March, Cienda Companions obtained $25 million in financing for the whole property from Pegasus Financial institution of Dallas and introduced {that a} first-phase condo venture was within the works.

“Cienda’s Oak Farms growth is among the highest-profile websites from downtown in direction of North Oak Cliff,” Barry Hancock, considered one of Cienda’s founding companions, stated in an announcement.

With Associated Group getting on board at Oak Farms, Sensible stated curiosity within the property is accelerating.

“We’re fielding loads of completely different inquires,” he stated. “With Associated coming, it opens up loads of potentialities. We’ve obtained 20-story mixed-use zoning for the entire website, and it offers us full flexibility.”

Associated Group has developed greater than 65,000 models of luxurious actual property valued at over $20 billion.

Till lately, Associated Group was a detailed affiliate of New York-based Associated Cos., the developer of Manhattan’s large Hudson Yards venture.

“We’ve had our eye on the Texas marketplace for a while now,” Jon Paul Perez, Associated Group president, stated in an announcement. “By the acquisition of this unimaginable website, we’re one step nearer to delivering a trophy venture all of Dallas could be happy with.

“With its excessive visibility, proximity to downtown and entry to the Dallas park system, Oak Farms is the right location for us to showcase Associated’s distinctive strategy to growth.”

Associated Group is increasing its operations exterior Florida, to areas in Texas, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Colorado. The corporate plans to construct nearly 25,000 residential models within the U.S. and Latin America.

Cienda Companions purchased the previous Oak Farms Dairy in 2014. (

Workers Picture

)