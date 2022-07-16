Miami Dolphins training camp starts the Mike McDaniel era

AP – The Dolphins had fairly the unusual season, profitable their opener, shedding their subsequent seven video games, then profitable their subsequent seven video games, ending up with a profitable file and lacking the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season anyway.

And then issues obtained much more unusual, with Miami firing Brian Flores after three seasons, Flores submitting swimsuit towards the Dolphins and the NFL alleging discriminatory practices, and Miami bringing in Mike McDaniel to educate going ahead.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: HC Mike McDaniel, WR Tyreek Hill, OL Terron Armstead, OL Connor Williams, RB Chase Edmonds, QB Teddy Bridgewater, DB Keion Crossen, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., RB Raheem Mostert, RB Sony Michel.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: HC Brian Flores, QB Jacoby Brissett, OL Jesse Davis, WR Mack Hollins, RB Duke Johnson, C Greg Mantz.

CAMP NEEDS: McDaniel is bringing a brand new mind-set and a brand new fashion of offense to the Dolphins, and the most distinct change can be in the manner the offensive line handles its enterprise.

That’s most likely an excellent factor since that unit hasn’t precisely carried out a stellar job at occasions attempting to assist QB Tua Tagovailoa in his first two Miami seasons.

The Dolphins went all-in this offseason by bringing big-time expertise like Hill in to assist the offense and are banking that the protection led by CB Xavien Howard will stay optimistic.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: The operating again spot goes to have a lot of the camp intrigue.

The Dolphins did not have a recreation breaker there final season, and Edmonds possible is the frontrunner to be the go-to man getting into camp, however Mostert can be a part of McDaniel’s schemes if wholesome.

Michel is confirmed as properly and returning to his native South Florida might present him with much more incentive to carry out.

EXPECTATIONS: Tagovailoa can be anticipated to be a star, particularly with gamers similar to Hill round him.

Camp can be essential for Tagovailoa, who will begin — and has been remarkably correct — but nonetheless hears loads of criticism about his play.

Finding a operating again can be one other prime process.

McDaniel is the polar reverse of Flores from a public persona standpoint; Flores was businesslike, McDaniel is the cool, hip, new man who enjoys speaking about sneakers and sushi as a lot as he appears to get pleasure from speaking about blocking and tackling.

If nothing else, it’s going to be a enjoyable camp.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4000