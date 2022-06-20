Miami drive-by shooting injured five people

MIAMI – Five people had been injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.

According to police, the shooting occurred at round 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 and SW 22 Avenue.

Detectives stated a Nissan Altima with six occupants was shot at by people in one other car that pulled up alongside them.

“The ages are from 17 into the early 20s. As of right now, we don’t know the motive behind the shooting. We are not discarding anything, it could very well be road rage, maybe they knew each,” stated police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

Five of the six people contained in the Nissan had been struck. The driver of the Nissan drove to SW 4 Avenue and three Street, the place they dropped off a 17-year-old woman. She known as 911 for assist and was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The driver then went to the Ryder Trauma Center to hunt medical consideration for the others who had been injured.

“Detectives are working very hard to see if there are any cameras that may have caught the shooting from beginning to end,” stated Fallat.

All the injured are listed as steady and anticipated to make a full restoration.