Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Miami 44-38

Current Series Standings: Boston 2, Miami 3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics will struggle it out in opposition to the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Celtics and the Heat at the moment are at an excellent 5-5 over their previous ten NBA head to heads.

The Celtics earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful day out on Thursday. They walked away with a 110-97 win over Miami. The contest was once all however wrapped up on the finish of the 3rd, wherein level the Celtics had established an 18 level merit. They were given their win at the backs of a number of key gamers, however it was once Marcus Smart out in entrance who earned 23 issues together with 5 steals. Smart has been getting higher and higher over the last 3 video games.

The Celtics had been shedding bombs up and down the courtroom within the win and completed the sport with 16 threes. The Celtics are 44-10 when they drop that many from lengthy vary.

This is a must-win for the Celtics because the Heat are a recreation clear of taking the collection. Check again right here after the sport to see if the Celtics can pressure a Game 7 or if the Heat depart them at the back of.

Odds

Boston is a 3-point favourite in opposition to Miami, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.

The over/beneath is ready at 211 issues.

