Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Miami 44-38

Current Series Standings: Denver 1, Miami 1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will meet in Miami for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Nuggets are anticipated to win (however now not via a lot) so that they higher convey their A-game into this one.

The Nuggets most likely don’t seem to be too satisfied after their contemporary playoff sport in opposition to the Heat. Denver fell simply in need of Miami via a rating of 111-108. The Nuggets had been up 50-35 in the second one however could not cling on to the lead. The shedding facet used to be boosted via Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 41 issues and 11 rebounds. That made it 3 consecutive video games through which Jokic has had a minimum of ten rebounds.

Coming into Game 3 the Nuggets and the Heat are all tied up with one win apiece. So who wins this a very powerful Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the sport to to find out.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favourite in opposition to Miami, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.

The over/beneath is about at 214.5 issues.

