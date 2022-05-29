Entertainment

Miami is artist Romero Britto’s canvas

May 29, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Miami’s sidewalks and skyline glitter with the smile-evoking imagery of Brazilian-born artist Romero Britto, whose vivid pop-art style has decorated city vehicles, hospitals, parking meters, even lottery tickets. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Britto, who first came to public attention via a vodka ad, and whose colorful creations have made it to the Super Bowl, the World Cup, and the Olympics.

