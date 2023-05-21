Miami Mayor Francis Suarez commented on Florida’s new immigration laws, stating that some of them are significant while others are simply attention-seeking. In an interview with “Face the Nation” on News, Suarez expressed his views on the new laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Stay informed and receive immediate browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out and turn on notifications now.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says some of Florida’s new immigration laws are “headline grabbing”
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez commented on Florida’s new immigration laws, stating that some of them are significant while others are simply attention-seeking. In an interview with “Face the Nation” on News, Suarez expressed his views on the new laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Stay informed and receive immediate browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out and turn on notifications now.