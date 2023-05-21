Texas

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says some of Florida’s new immigration laws are “headline grabbing”

May 21, 2023
BC_Reporter

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez commented on Florida’s new immigration laws, stating that some of them are significant while others are simply attention-seeking. In an interview with “Face the Nation” on News, Suarez expressed his views on the new laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Stay informed and receive immediate browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out and turn on notifications now.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram