Miami Spa Months returns with exclusive treatments at discounted prices

MIAMI – It’s time to get your calm down on, as Miami Spa Months returns this yr.

The program options exclusive spa treatments from July 1 via August 31, at world-class inns and day spas in Greater Miami and the seashores at discounted prices.

Miami Spa Months is hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), now celebrating 15 years of pampering.

Janel Blanco is with the GMCVB.

“Fifteen years ago, we really wanted to help the spas just like we help the restaurants during Miami Spice, we wanted to help the spas,” mentioned Blanco. “So, the spas came to us and they asked us for help and we said why don’t we do great deals during July and then we extend it to August as well. It’s growing this year we have 35 spas participating in Miami Spa Month.”

Those offers embody as much as 50% off common prices on choose treatments. Prices are 3 tiered and run from $109 to $139 to $199 relying on the remedy.

Here, at mySpa at Intercontinental Hotel Miami, two treatments are on the Miami Spa Month menus.

One is known as the Elemis Procollagen Age Defy Facial with prolonged therapeutic massage for 75 minutes.

It’s priced at $199.00.

It begins with a glass of champagne within the leisure room adopted by a full facial together with a Gua Sha face therapeutic massage for lymphatic draining and lifting, then a collagen-boosting masks and a therapeutic massage of the neck arms and fingers.

“You’re going to feel it turning cooler calming so it’s wonderful just a destress and relax and enjoy that facial massage,” mentioned MySpa’s Spa Director Caroline Wilmot.

Miami Spa Months is about reconnecting with the locals.

“The locals look for this every year. They look forward to Miami Spa Month,” Wilmot mentioned. “We started to receive phone calls asking when are you doing Miami Spa Month, so it’s that way to engage with our locals that live or work right here in the Downtown Miami area.”

And the day does not have to finish with your remedy. Miami Spa Month can final the entire day or much more.

“And again extending your day so it’s not just the spa treatment, but you can go ahead and go into the pool and this year we even have hotels offering great deals so you can make it a weekend,” Blanco mentioned.

