Miami Weather: 20% chance of storms this Sunday

MIAMI – Fewer storms are within the combine for Sunday as South Florida transitions from a moist climate sample to a dry sample.

For Sunday, there’s a couple of 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. so we’ll be principally sunny with temperatures close to 88 levels.

Winds might be out of the south between 6 and 13 mph.

On Monday, a plume of dry Saharan Dust makes its approach to the area and can basically cap a giant chunk of bathe and thunderstorm probabilities.

However, a number of storms might nonetheless be doable throughout the inside whereas coastal communities keep dry.

High temperatures for Monday might be heat due to the dry air, and far of South Florida may very well be sitting within the decrease 90s by the early afternoon.

Storm probabilities start to extend Tuesday within the afternoon with heat temperatures sticking round.

The relaxation of the week has scattered storm probabilities with temperatures remaining within the higher 80s.