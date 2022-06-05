Miami Weather: Chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

MIAMI – As Tropical Storm Alex races away from Florida, drier circumstances prevail. Nonetheless, there is a chance for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.

Sunday wakeup temperatures keep throughout the mid-70s, nevertheless we’ll heat up nearer to 80 ranges by lunchtime and getting even hotter into the afternoon.

Storm potentialities begin to lengthen by 2 p.m. with isolated thunderstorms attainable.

The storm potentialities are often not excellent news for areas of South Florida which were soaked with gusty squalls and flooding downpours on Friday and Saturday.

As Tropical Storm Alex strikes away, there’s nonetheless a slight hazard for rip currents and there is a small craft advisory spherical area waters.

Monday has a similar organize with a clear start and establishing clouds and storms throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the week are anticipated to realize the upper 80s if not 90 ranges for the first half of the week.

A combination of warmth photo voltaic and storms will stick by Friday, with a fast break from the rain by subsequent weekend.