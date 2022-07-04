Miami Weather: hot & humid July 4th, nice night for fireworks

MIAMI – Passing showers in the course of the morning hours on this 4th of July will finish by late morning as an easterly stream pushes them in the direction of the west.

Summertime storms will develop inland and observe in the direction of the west coast. South Florida this afternoon will likely be primarily dry with scorching sunshine.

Fourth of July afternoon excessive temperatures will high 90 levels. Feels-like temperatures will rise to the mid-90s and as much as 100 levels with an ocean breeze that won’t be sufficient to chill issues down.

The grilling forecast seems rain-free, hot, and humid via the afternoon. Evening hours this Independence Day will likely be heat and muggy with just some clouds rolling by.

Beach goers ought to take into account that there are harmful rip currents as a result of persistent onshore wind and so the rip present threat stays excessive on Monday.

There are not any advisories for boaters, seas are 2 to three ft and the water is a average chop with east-southeast wind at 10 to fifteen knots.

As the solar units at 8:17 pm, South Florida will likely be underneath partly cloudy skies with dry situations on the radar. It’s going to be a nice summer time night for Independence Day fireworks in South Florida.

Temperatures this night will likely be within the decrease 80s and we’ll keep dry.

Looking forward, the present climate sample stays via Tuesday so anticipate showers early within the day. Then, moisture surges late week with scattered storms returning on Thursday.