Miami Weather: Hot with spotty showers

MIAMI – Get able to sweat if you are going to be exterior.

Saturday we keep sizzling and steamy with highs within the low 90s. We’ll get pleasure from dry circumstances Saturday morning however within the afternoon scattered storms will develop after which march in direction of the west.

Hydration is essential. Make certain you might be consuming loads of water and staying within the shade or indoors when doable in the course of the afternoon hours.

The UV index is excessive so remember the sunblock and your sun shades. Just a few showers and spotty storms will probably develop throughout the western suburbs after which push inland.

Sunday the rain probability shall be highest with the potential for extra showers and storms. Due to extra moist climate and cloud protection, our highs won’t be as sizzling within the higher 80s.

There is a disturbance within the tropics, however it won’t be affecting South Florida.