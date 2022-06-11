Miami Weather: Parts of South Florida under Flood Watch with more rain to come

Miami – Areas of Broward and Miami-Dade County stay under a Flood Watch via Saturday night and more storms are anticipated via the afternoon.

After a heat and partly cloudy morning, showers and thunderstorms will probably develop after 12 p.m. and final till about 3 p.m.

Some downpours could lead on to more flooding in areas which might be already saturated.

On Sunday, we’ll have the same setup with clear mornings however then storm probabilities will return within the afternoon.

Winds can be out of the south between 3 and seven mph via the weekend.

P.M. storm probabilities stick round for the weekend and into Monday forward of a plume of dry Saharan Dust which may be within the space late Monday into Tuesday.

Storm probabilities via the week will linger, and temperatures within the afternoon will linger round 90 levels.