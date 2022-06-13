Miami Weather: Saharan Dust to help to cap coastal showers and storms

MIAMI – South Florida can count on a scorching and principally dry day Monday as storms stay inland within the afternoon.

A plume of Saharan Dust can be arriving into the realm Monday that can help to cap coastal showers and storms, but additionally maintain our temperatures heat.

Although most exercise will stay inland, it is nonetheless doable to see an remoted downpour close to the coast within the afternoon.

With plentiful sunshine round, excessive temperatures will doubtless relaxation within the decrease 90s alongside the coast, mid-90s inland.

Feel like temperatures shall be a couple of levels greater than the precise excessive, so a really heat day is predicted.

Inland storm possibilities improve Tuesday within the afternoon, regardless of the Saharan Dust sticking round.

Tuesday temperatures can even be heat, with highs within the higher 80s and decrease 90s.

Storm likelihood stick round for the remainder of the week, primarily within the afternoon after 3 p.m.

Winds will keep out of the east, transferring 8-14mph.