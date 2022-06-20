Miami Weather: Scattered afternoon storms, a few heavy downpours

MIAMI – It was a sunny, heat, and muggy begin throughout South Florida with temperatures within the higher 70s and low 80s.

Highs will climb to round 90 levels within the afternoon. It will really feel just like the mid to higher 90s whenever you issue within the excessive humidity.

Late morning a few showers will likely be potential. In the afternoon scattered storms will develop with the potential for a few heavy downpours in spots. However, extreme climate is just not anticipated.

Monday night some storms could linger throughout elements of South Florida.

CBSMiami

Tuesday is the primary official day of Summer with the Summer Solstice happening at 5:14 am. It would be the longest day of the yr and the shortest night time. The solar will rise at 6:30 a.m. and the solar will set at 8:15 p.m. The solar angle will regularly lower beginning Tuesday and final by December twenty first.

Tuesday we stay very heat with highs within the higher 80s. It is not going to be fairly as scorching attributable to a stronger onshore breeze. A few storms will likely be potential in afternoon.

Drier air strikes in midweek and the rain probability will likely be decrease on Wednesday. With much less rain, anticipate extra warmth on Wednesday with highs hovering to the low 90s. It will seemingly really feel just like the higher 90s and 100s attributable to excessive humidity.

Thursday the scorching warmth sticks round with highs remaining round 90 levels. Friday and thru the weekend the rain probability will enhance with the potential for passing storms.

The Tropics will stay quiet and cyclone growth is just not anticipated over the following 5 days.