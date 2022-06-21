Miami Weather: Warm and humid first official day of Summer

MIAMI – Tuesday marks the first official day of Summer.

The Summer Solstice befell at 5:13 a.m. marking the first full day of Summer. This is the longest day of the yr. Sunrise befell at 6:30 a.m. and the solar is not going to set till 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday will really feel like Summer with highs within the higher 80s and seems like temperatures within the 90s. A couple of showers can be doable later within the morning and spotty storms could develop this afternoon. The rain probability can be decrease on Tuesday and over the subsequent few days on account of drier air transferring in.

(CBSMiami)

Wednesday can be hotter with highs within the higher 80s. Thursday can be principally dry with highs climbing to 90 levels.

The warmth is on this weekend as highs soar to the low 90s and the rain probability will increase. Scattered storms are doable on Saturday. Showers and storms are probably on Sunday. With increased humidity, it is going to really feel just like the higher 90s and 100s this weekend.