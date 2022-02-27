Micah Parsons on what went wrong in Cowboys’ playoff loss, his relationship with Dan Quinn and more

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently joined the Rich Eisen show recently to talk about the playoff loss to the 49ers, his potential in the NFL and more. Here are some of the highlights.

So, what happened in the playoffs?

Parsons: “Bruh, like, it was the penalties. I don’t like to blame it on defining moments because there were so many defining moments. Third-down penalties. Not handing the ball to the ref. Whatever that is. The turnovers. I don’t think we came out to play championship football … I wouldn’t say it was a lack of preparation, but like, in games like that, playoff games, like look at this last playoffs… all the games came down to the wire. Every yard counted, and I just feel like we gave up too much free stuff. Free money. In a game like that, they should have to work for every yard and every down. Things like that. … You could definitely feel the nerves. There was a lot of pressure. It was like, ‘Oh, they’re back. What can they do with it?” There was definitely a lot of pressure, I feel. But, I still don’t like to make excuses. You got to win that game. You know? So, that’s tough.”

On what Dan Quinn brings the Cowboys’ defense…

Parsons: “He brings the juice. He actually brings fighting videos to the defensive meeting rooms… He was like ‘you’ve got to knock ‘em out.’ He plays boxing videos for us to get hyped… He puts it in ways for you to want to play for him. He don’t treat you like ‘do this, X’s and O’s.’ It’s never like that with Q. He’s like ‘you’re either going to ball out or we’ll find someone else to ball for you.’”

On his relationship with Mike McCarthy…

Parsons: “Me and Mike, we don’t really talk much. He’s more of an offensive coach. When coach Mike talk, we talk about how we’re doing off the field, mentally, things like that. What I see out there. But it’s never like, you know. Q’s like my hand in hand. Same with George [Edwards].”

To what do you, Micah Parsons, owe your ability to wreck a game?

Parsons: “I would just say the killer mindset. I’m big into motivational videos and stuff like that. I love learning, grasping knowledge of how to train my mind to be a killer. So, I watch like lion videos, Mike Tyson videos, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Kobe [Bryant], even military videos. Because, those are trained killers… My favorite video to listen to right before a game, every game, is the Mike Tyson ‘fear’ video. … He talks about how he fears being embarrassed, he fears to lose. He pierces his knuckles through his glove, like, and as he’s walking out, he’s saying that the moment my opponent looks down, I know that he’s scared of me. And I unleash on him. He’s telling you all his emotions. And we all feel embarrassed and we all fear to lose, those emotions. But, when it’s time, you have to be a killer. So, then I started doing it. I started looking quarterbacks in their eyes and I’ll just stare at them. And they look down, so I feel like they fear me now. … I stare at everyone.”

Where on the field do you believe you can do the most damage?

Parsons: “I really like everywhere. I just believe that I need to line-up with the best. I want to be best on best. [Against the 49ers] we were going against Deebo [Samuel], I wanted that matchup with him every time. Wherever Deebo went, that’s where I wanted to go. Against Minnesota I played linebacker, and wherever Dalvin Cook went, that’s where I wanted to go. I want it to be best on best… When we’re going against Patrick Mahomes and they’re not really going to run the ball 18-20 times a game, but they’ll pass, so put me against their left tackle. Or right tackle. And I’ll pass rush. That’s the best way that I can impact the game.”

