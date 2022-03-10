Michael Flynn appears before Jan. 6 committee but declines to answer questions

Onetime Trump nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn appeared on Thursday earlier than the Home choose committee investigating the January 6 Capitol assault, his legal professional confirmed.

The deposition comes after the committee subpoenaed Flynn final 12 months, requesting details about a December 2020 assembly he reportedly attended with then-President Trump within the Oval Workplace. Matters of debate allegedly included seizing voting machines, declaring a nationwide emergency and invoking sure nationwide emergency powers.

“Basic Michael Flynn appeared earlier than the January sixth Committee as we speak in compliance with their subpoena and, on recommendation of counsel, exercised his fifth modification proper to say no to reply the Committee’s questions,” legal professional David Warrington stated in an announcement.

Warrington claimed that throughout the deposition, committee workers “insinuated that Basic Flynn’s choice to say no to reply their questions constituted an act of contrition.”

“The committee’s choice to depose Basic Flynn whereas these points are earlier than a court docket was little greater than political theater designed to arrange a false narrative based mostly on the committee’s incorrect view of the fifth Modification,” Warrington stated, including that “many of the questions lacked any relation to the legislative function” for which the committee was based.

One individual near the committee informed CBS Information there’s intense curiosity amongst some committee members in probing Flynn about his feedback in late 2020 about martial legislation and voting machines.

Throughout a Newsmax look in December 2020, Flynn had stated Trump might deploy the army to “rerun” the presidential election in swing states.

Flynn is the previous nationwide safety adviser who twice pleaded responsible to mendacity to the FBI, however was pardoned by Trump within the closing weeks of his presidency.

Final week, the committee stated in a court filing that it had proof that Trump and his allies had engaged in a “prison conspiracy” by making an attempt to dam Congress from certifying the election. It was the primary time the committee has laid out a possible prison case in opposition to Trump.

— Bob Costa and Ellis Kim and contributed to this report.

