Front Page Sports

Michael Gallup vs. CeeDee Lamb: Who’ll Be Dallas Cowboys True No. 1 WR?

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

There are massive footwear to fill within the Dallas Cowboys receiving room this season. The departure of Amari Cooper leaves a void that’ll be arduous to fill, however two proficient receivers have proven their star-worthy potential and are prepared for the following main step.

Everybody agrees that goes for CeeDee Lamb. We’ll argue that additionally goes for Michael Gallup, who has confirmed that, when wholesome, he might be one in all Dallas’ high contributors on offense.

The entrance workplace clearly shares these emotions. Even after a Week 1 calf damage leading to a seven-game absence was adopted by an ACL tear a little bit underneath two months later towards the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas nonetheless elected to ink the 26-year-old to a five-year, $62.5 million deal in March. 





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram