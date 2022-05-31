Michael Gallup vs. CeeDee Lamb: Who’ll Be Dallas Cowboys True No. 1 WR?

There are massive footwear to fill within the Dallas Cowboys receiving room this season. The departure of Amari Cooper leaves a void that’ll be arduous to fill, however two proficient receivers have proven their star-worthy potential and are prepared for the following main step.
Everybody agrees that goes for CeeDee Lamb. We’ll argue that additionally goes for Michael Gallup, who has confirmed that, when wholesome, he might be one in all Dallas’ high contributors on offense.
The entrance workplace clearly shares these emotions. Even after a Week 1 calf damage leading to a seven-game absence was adopted by an ACL tear a little bit underneath two months later towards the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas nonetheless elected to ink the 26-year-old to a five-year, $62.5 million deal in March.
Lamb, then again, has topped 74 catches, 900 yards, and 5 touchdowns in every of his first two seasons. He’ll look to manage the reins as soon as once more headed into 12 months three after main the Cowboys in catches (79), targets (120), receiving yards (1,102), and yards per catch (13.9) earlier than being named to his first Professional Bowl.
The 2 receivers’ abilities complement one another effectively. Whereas Lamb has the burst and shiftiness with elite run-after-catch capacity, Gallup is the ball-fighting possession receiver that battles defenders for robust in-air catches that normally get completed off with nifty foot placement on the sidelines.
So, the argument for Gallup?
Merely put, he is all the things you need in an NFL receiver: robust arms, spectacular catch radius, stable body at 6-1, 198, fights for further yardage on each play, and has by no means fumbled in his four-year profession. His energy lies in being a possession-orientated receiver that may do something in his energy to come back down with the catch, a trait that each No. 1 passing choice ought to have.
However the argument towards?
His agility in tight areas would not come near that of Lamb, who was chosen No. 17 general out of Oklahoma in 2020 as a result of his big-play potential. Whereas Gallup wants a number of open discipline to achieve his high velocity, Lamb’s fast twitches make him a flexible receiver within the slot and on the surface.
Then there’s the query of sturdiness after the 2 accidents Gallup suffered final season. Will he be the identical receiver he was in 2019 when each he and Cooper topped 1,000-plus receiving yards? The previous third-rounder out of Colorado State has the tape and resume, however these questions will linger till he returns to motion.
And the argument for Lamb?
With Cooper having his personal stretches of inconsistency final season and with Gallup sidelined, Dak Prescott and Lamb received the prospect to construct on their chemistry. Together with main the workforce in targets, his 54 first downs trailed solely Ezekiel Elliott by one for probably the most on the workforce.
Scroll to Proceed
His receiving yards whole was good for 16th within the league. Lamb additionally did not fumble this season regardless of the workload, one thing solely 4 different receivers within the top-16 of receiving yards did. Already with the proof that he is able to being the No. 1 choice, it is arduous to stack proof towards him for being undeserving.
Plus, if Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has already confirmed Lamb’s WR1 obligations together with Prescott calling him “the man,” it is going to be arduous for Gallup to come back in mid-season and take over that function.
“(He) appears to be like nice,” McCarthy stated. “It is a nice alternative for him personally … We perceive his rise in 12 months three that he’s going to get much more consideration from the protection. However he’s doing the entire little issues which can be wanted to get him able to be the No. 1 man.”
However the argument towards Lamb?
Just like the Cowboys offense, Lamb definitely had his streaky moments. Together with the Wild Card loss to the 49ers, he went the ultimate eight video games of the season with out catching a landing or topping 100 receiving yards.
The problems with drops posed a little bit of a priority as effectively. He led the workforce and was tied for fourth within the league with eight drops, together with a three-drop efficiency towards the New York Giants final season. He acknowledged the problem, saying he “performed horrible” and wishes “to lock it in.”
Prescott had a 91.zero passer score when concentrating on Lamb, the fourth-lowest on the workforce. A decrease passer score when focused is predicted for a receiver that commanded probably the most targets on the workforce, however six of Prescott’s 10 interceptions got here when throwing Lamb’s approach.
It’s going to be Lamb’s present to begin subsequent season. However with each receivers locked in for the foreseeable future, it is an attention-grabbing debate on who deserves WR1 duties. And ultimately, it’s excellent news for Dallas if there actually are two true contenders for the job.
You’ll be able to observe Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Need the most recent in breaking information and insider data on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Comply with FishSports on Twitter
Comply with Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!